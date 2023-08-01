Works are to get underway later this month on two infrastructural projects in Collooney worth €1,000,000.

Sligo/ Drumcliffe Councillor Thomas Walsh has confirmed that the tendering process has been completed for two key infrastructure projects in the area, with local contractor Donlon Civil and Building Services awarded both contracts.

€550,000 has been allocated to complete Phase 2 of the footpath between Collooney and Ballisodare. It will also provide a safe and pedestrian access to and from Collooney Railway Station and the provision of a bus shelter.

€380,000 has been allocated for planned road surfacing and footpath enhancement works including junction tightening along the R290 in Collooney from its junction with Barrack St west to the bridge (known locally as Barrack Road).

This funding is in addition to the €290,000 allocated in 2022 for this project.

Cllr Walsh spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the significance of this investment locally: