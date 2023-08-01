The University of Galway is one of the only Universities in the country to decrease their student accommodation prices for the forthcoming academic year.

This morning’s Irish Times has detailed pricing plans for seven Universities across the nation.

According to the newspaper, University of Galway are quoted to be “taking advantage of different room configurations and sizes in order to reduce rates.”

Rent has been decreased for 500 of the college’s beds, and frozen for a further 669 beds for the fourth year in a row.

They say that “more than 90 percent of our beds are at the same rate of cheaper than last year.”

The University did come under criticism however from students, after revelations of prices for a new housing complex in Dunlin Village, with prices ranging as high as €962 per month.

In response, the University of Galway said that 501 of the new beds in this village “will be at the same rate as some of our beds in Goldcrest Village were in 2019/20 and rents for the 173 new and larger private en suite rooms in the same complex are significantly below similar private purpose-built student accommodation.”

Of the other Universities detailed in the study, University College Dublin, Dublin City University, Trinity College Dublin, University of Limerick and Maynooth University all display increases in accommodation prices.

University College Cork has not yet published its accommodation fees for the coming academic year.