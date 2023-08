MAXUS has expanded its brand with a new dealership in Mayo.

The dealership arrives to Knock as Kieran Whelton Motors joins the commercial brand’s dealer network.

With this latest inclusion in Knock, there will now be 12 MAXUS dealerships across Ireland.

The new MAXUS showroom opens this month to the public and will offer dedicated sales, servicing and aftersales services to MAXUS customers across the region of Connacht.