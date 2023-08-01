Two teenage girls have been killed - and three other people injured - in a crash in County Monaghan.

It happened at Legnakelly on the N54 Clones to Smithborough road shortly before 7 o'clock yesterday evening as the group were making their way to a Debs.

The two girls, aged 16 and 17, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other passengers are being treated at Cavan General Hospital - an 18 year old girl in a critical condition and an 18 year old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 60 year old man who was driving the car is also in a critical condition at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses to come forward.