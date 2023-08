Almost half a million people are being served by an 'at risk' water supply.

That's an increase of nearly 100 thousand people since 2021, according to the EPA's latest report into public drinking water supplies.

It's found the overall quality of the water network is extremely high, with 99 point 7 per cent of samples compliant with bacterial and chemical limits.

But Programme Manager with the EPA, Noel Byrne says greater resilience is needed: