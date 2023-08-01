Plans to crack down on crime in Dublin city will include greater Garda visibility as well as a greater use of Garda search powers.

The plans to make the capital safer were agreed following a meeting between the Taoiseach, Minister for Justice and the Garda Commissioner.

Among the issues discussed at the meeting included increasing recruitment levels, greater Garda visibility in Dublin, the national opening of community safety partnerships, and the deployment of Bodycams.

The Minister for Justice Helen McEntee confirmed that the latest round of funding under the Community Safety Innovation Fund established to reinvest seized proceeds of crime will be announced in the coming weeks and will fund projects around the country to improve safety.

The policing plan will build on work already undertaken in the city centre as part of Operation Citizen, with support from Regional and National resources.

The gardaí will also increase targeted surveillance measures as well as increase their focus on dealing with large congregations of people who may be engaging in anti-social behaviour.