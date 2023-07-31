A man has admitted murdering Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee in Sligo.

23-year-old Yousef Palani, of Markievicz Heights in Sligo, will be sentenced for the double-murder in October.

Aidan Moffitt's body was found in his Sligo home on the eleventh of April last year.

The very next day, the body of 58year old Michael Snee was found in his home just over a kilometre away.

Last December, an inquest heard they both died from multiple sharp force injuries.

Yousef Palani was due to stand trial in November but he pleaded guilty to the two murder charges this morning.

He also admitted intentionally causing serious harm to another man in Sligo on the ninth of April last year.

The survivor of that attack and the families of Aidan and Michael will be given an opportunity to address the court at Palani's sentence hearing in October.

Palani is set to be handed a life sentence for what he did.