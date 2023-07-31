The search for a missing man in the Enniscrone area was stood down following the discovery of a body over the weekend.

The man’s body was recovered on Saturday

An extensive search was launched on Tuesday morning of last week, after a man last seen on a coastal walkway area, was reported missing.

Search and recovery units Civil Defence and Coastguard personnel, together with the gardai and locals all took part in the extensive search operation.

It’s understood the man was from the Dublin area and had been holidaying in Enniscrone.