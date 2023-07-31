In addition to a busy weekend for Mayo Mountain Rescue preparing and setting up along the Croagh Patrick pilgrimage route, on Saturday last, in the early hours of the morning , members responded to a call for assistance from a camper on Neiphin mountain.

At 2.30am, a male camper on Nephin required assistance as his tent had blown away.

Mayo Mountain Team leader managed to guide him down by phone, as he was not injured and he had found the marked trail.

She kept in touch with him until he reached his car in the car park.

A little wet, without a tent, he was described as “very happy to be down”.

A second callout came on Saturday evening, when a female required assistance on the Murrisk side of Croagh Patrick.

The alarm was raised about 7pm as she was suffering from exhaustion and very sore knees after the very long climb. The team provided emergency care and stretchered her off the mountain to a waiting ambulance.

The team were stood down just before 9pm.

Mayo Mountain Rescue teams were joined by Mountain Rescue teams nationally to successfully assist any pilgrims who got into any difficulties along the pilgrimage route yesterday on Croagh Patrick, Reek Sunday. No serious incidents were reported.