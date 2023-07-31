We're being warned to expect price rises again in the weeks ahead.

Despite an easing in the rate of inflation, petrol, diesel, alcohol and streaming services are all increasing in price.

Analysis by Bonkers.ie is predicting the price of bread, cereals and pasta will rise in the coming months because of Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal with Ukraine.

While the restoration of excise duty rates in September and October, coupled with a 7 euro 50 cent increase in the carbon tax will add around 150 to 200 euro a year to fuel costs for the average motorist.