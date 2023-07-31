It’s absurd that Irish MEPs have voted in favour of the new EU Nature Restoration Law when they do not know the terms and conditions contained in it and the potential implications for Ireland. That’s the view of former Fine Gael councillor, Westport based Independent councillor Johno O’Malley.

The EU’s new Nature Restoration Law passed through the European Parliament earlier this month and aims to pave the way for greater biodiversity and climate action.

Councillor O’Malley says it is most unusual to vote for anything before negotiations on a new law’s terms and conditions have not taken place, but this is what he says has happened in this case.

Councillor O’Malley has been outlining his concerns over the development to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley...