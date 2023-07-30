Gardaí have seized €85,000 worth of drugs and arrested one man as part of a search operation in the Galway Division today, Sunday 30th July, 2023.



As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drug Unit conducted a search operation under warrant at a residence in Tuam, Co. Galway this afternoon. The search forms part of an ongoing investigation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Galway Division.



During the course of the search, Gardaí seized quantities of cannabis and cannabis jellies with a combined value of approximately €85,000. €13,000 in cash was also seized. The drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).



The man (aged in his 40s) was arrested as part of this investigation. He is currently detained at a Garda Station in the North Western Region under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.



Investigations are ongoing.



Speaking today, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche, Galway Division, said, "These seizures demonstrate our commitment in tackling organised crime and drug dealers around the county”.