Council grants for housing adaptations and repairs for the elderly and people with disabilities in Mayo remain open.

Further funding has been sought by Mayo County Council from the department.

Elected members were critical of management over the lack of communication about what was happening with the schemes having been told there was just over €400,000 left in the budget for works for the rest of the year.

They had learned that a letter had been issued to each district ‘confining’ the monthly spend.

The grants are used for things like bathroom upgrades, wet rooms, stair lifts, mobility aids and roof repairs. Eighty per cent of the funding comes from government, with 20% from the council.

South Mayo based councillor Patsy O’Brien says a special SPC meeting to discuss the grants and the availability of funding will take place on Tuesday August 1st.

Cllr. O’Brien has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: