Airbnb listings have soared in Dublin despite the homeless crisis, according to new figures.

Properties actively listed for short-term let in the capital grew from 2,617 in June 2022 to 4,099 in June 2023.

Nationally the number of properties on Airbnb grew 11 per cent in the past year to 24,172.

Sinn Féin housing spokesman, Eoin Ó Broin, says online platforms should be fined if they do not have appropriate planning permission: