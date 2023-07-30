A local Fianna Fail Minister has welcomed the publication of a joint draft report for the All Island Strategic Rail Review, putting Ireland on track for a new age of rail.

Dara Calleary says the Review has considered how the rail network on the island can promote sustainable connectivity between the cities, enhance regional accessibility and support balanced regional development, with a particular emphasis on the North-West of Ireland.

It recommends electrification, new and enhanced routes, greater regional balance and improved speed and frequency.

Among the key recommendations is to reinstate the Western Rail Corridor between Claremorris and Athenry.

Minister Calleary says he firmly believes in the untapped potential of rail to contribute toward social and economic development across the island of Ireland, providing faster and more frequent connectivity, connecting communities, as well as helping us meet our ambitious climate action objectives.

He has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: