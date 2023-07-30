Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) are under resourced in funding and staffing.

That’s according to the CEO of ADHD Ireland, Ken Kilbride.

A recent Independent review by the Mental Health Commission has shown long waiting lists and lack of out of hours services among other issues.

It also shows that between 30-50% of those going through CAMHS are there for ADHD assessment or treatment.

Mr. Kilbride says that while it’s understandable to give service preference to those with more serious mental issues, those who suffer from ADHD shouldn’t be left behind.

He has been giving more details about some of the findings to Midwest Radio’s Alannah Nolan: