Around 5 thousand people are expected to make the annual 'Reek Sunday' pilgrimage on Croagh Patrick today.

This year's pilgrimage is to highlight the 'Year for Vocation to the Priesthood', and the Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland, Eamon Martin, will be celebrating mass at the summit.

Administrator of the local parish of Westport, Co Mayo Fr. Charlie McDonnell wants everyone to respect the climb and clean up as they go.