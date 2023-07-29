Reek Sunday takes place tomorrow, and if tradition is anything to go off we could see up to 10,000 people climb Croagh Patrick.

The pilgrimage is of course dedicated to Saint Patrick who, tradition holds, spent 40 days fasting there in the fifth century.

In this busiest of days for the West Mayo peak, there will be a numberof first timers who are being issued with a message of safety.

It won’t be an easy climb, and current weather conditions in the west could make further contribution to that.

Scott Walkin is Medical Officer in the Field Hospital that will be on site tomorrow.

He has been giving more information on Sunday’s proceedings to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: