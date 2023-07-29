The long campaign to secure a safer walking route from the centre of Newport town out to the local education and leisure facilities on the N59 Mulranny road in the town, looks set to be achieved shortly.

At this week’s monthly meeting of West Mayo Municipal District, council officials told elected Councillors the construction on the new footpath is set to get underway by this September.

Elected Councillors approved the Part 8 Planning to allow the much needed development to progress.

A group of concerned local parents have been highlighting the need to enhance and construct appropriate footpaths for children to going to school.

Newport is located along the busy N59 road that leads out to popular tourist locations like Mulranny and Achill and at present children and parents accessing the local school are in danger daily trying to get along a completely inadequate pedestrian route.

Fianna Fail Councillor Brendan Mulroy says the news that the new enhanced footpaths and pedestrian crossing will be in place within a relatively short time frame is very welcome.

He has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley: