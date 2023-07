Mobility equipment has been installed at Castlerea Outdoor Swimming Pool.

Funding was allocated for a special chair and three plastic wheelchairs which makes the pool more inclusive for everyone to use.

Local Councillor Paschal Fitzmaurice says the outdoor heated swimming pool along with other amenities in Castlerea is attracting people from large distances to the town.

Cllr. Fitzmaurice has been giving more details to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew: