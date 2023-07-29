Almost a third of teachers reported feeling guilty about marking students' work during the calculated grades process, according to a new survey.

The details are included in a new study from the Institute of Education at Dublin City University.

Almost four out of 10 admitted they found it difficult to maintain an unbiased position during the process, despite guidelines from the Department of Education.

Meanwhile, nearly a quarter of teachers surveyed also reported finding it hard to voice their concerns about how colleagues arrived at their marks.