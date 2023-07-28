A man has died after taking ill on an Irish Rail train yesterday morning.

The passenger was travelling on the train heading for Westport.

Irish Rail have issued Midwest News with the following statement regarding the male’s death:

“A male passenger took seriously ill on board the 09:08hrs Athlone to Westport service yesterday morning (Thursday July 28 2023), shortly after it departed Athlone.

“Our staff member on board assisted, as well as customers including a nurse who assisted.

“The ambulance service was contacted and advised that the swiftest assistance would be at the next station Roscommon, with the ambulance crew at the station and immediately assisting once the train arrived.

“The passenger was taken from the train by the ambulance crew who continued to attend to him, but sadly he passed away a short time later.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the family and friends of the deceased, and we are grateful to our staff member, customers and the ambulance crew who assisted.”