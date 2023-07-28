There has been another rise in the number of people in emergency accommodation.

12,600 people were registered as homeless in Ireland in June - a record high.

The total includes 3,765 children who are growing up in B&Bs and hotels.

That is the highest number of children who are homeless for more than three years.

The crisis is most accute in the Dublin region where there 9,265 people who are in emergency accomodation - more than 2,800 of those are children.

The situation is very challenging according to Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien who said - tackling homelessness is a government priority.

The figure provided by the Department of Housing doesn't include refugees, asylum seekers, rough sleepers, women in refuge centres or the so-called hidden homeless.