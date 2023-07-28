Three men have been sentenced to 15 years each in prison for their roles in a violent siege of a repossessed house in Co. Roscommon.



58-year-old Martin O'Toole of Stripe, Irishtown, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, 44-year-old PJ Sweeney from High Cairn, Ramelton, Co. Donegal and 56-year-old Paul Beirne Croghan, Boyle, Co. Roscommon appeared before Judge Martina Baxter at Dublin Circuit today.



All three were found guilty earlier this month of 15 charges in relation to the incident at Falsk, Strokestown on December 16th, 2018, including aggravated burglary, violent disorder and criminal damage to a door of a house.



The prosecution's case was the three men took part in sustained and brutal violence.



The house had been repossessed by KBC bank, and the owner of the property, Anthony McGann who lived there with two siblings, had been forcibly removed five days earlier.



In passing sentence, Judge Martina Baxter says the attack was highly organised and deliberate to incite fear.