A Mayo Fine Gael Deputy is deeply concerned and disheartened by the recent developments regarding the Crossmolina (River Deel) Flood Relief Scheme.

The consultants retained by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform, Enviroguide, have recommended seeking supplementary information from the Commissioners for Public Works to fully assess the environmental impacts of the scheme.

Deputy Alan Dillon has stated that this unfortunate delay is causing immense frustration and anxiety among the community of Crossmolina, who have been eagerly awaiting a resolution and protection from the recurrent floods.

The consultants' recommendations highlight the need for updating baseline ecological data and an updated assessment under the Water Framework Directive.

Deputy Dillon says that while these aspects are undoubtedly crucial for a comprehensive environmental impact assessment, the delay they introduce is yet another setback for the much-needed flood relief measures in Crossmolina.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew....