Almost €600,000 has been allocated for Mayo under the Local Improvement Scheme.

Fine Gael TD Michael Ring says €567,000 has been allocated to for repairs and improvement works to roads and laneways.

Deputy Ring says this funding is key to supporting vital road infrastructure in rural communities, as well as providing access to homes, farms and outdoor amenities such as lakes, rivers and beaches.

He concluded by saying the Local Improvement Scheme is a tremendous scheme which offers the opportunity for rural roads to be repaired and maintained.