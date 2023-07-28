Elected councillors on Mayo County Council are not prepared to accept any cap/ pause on monies available for people applying for essential elderly/ disabled house adaptation or renovation grants in the county for the rest of this year.

That was the clear view expressed by councillors, as seven councillors had secured the item to be discussed at this week’s monthly meeting of Mayo County Council.

The adaptation /renovation housing grants for the elderly/disabled are 80 percent funded by the Department with 20 percent sourced from Mayo County Council.

Independent Castlebar councillor Michael Kilcoyne discovered an internal memo to council staff indicating the need to cap monthly spending on the scheme and he said he immediately sought clarification on any such development, clearing stating that it is not acceptable.

He says the scheme allows many people to continue living in their own homes instead of having to seek a place in a nursing home or other long stay facility.

Chief Executive of Mayo County Council, Kevin Kelly told councillors that the 20 percent funding for the scheme from the local authority is problematic, nonetheless, he said to continue to approve applications this year, the local authority had recently sought an additional 400,000 euro from the Department .

Yesterday the Dept granted 320,000 euro funding to the local authority to continue the scheme until the end of this year, but councillor Kilcoyne says it’s not enough.

A Special Policy Committee Meeting on Housing is to take place this Tuesday to discuss the matter further.

Cllr Kilcoyne has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the controversy...