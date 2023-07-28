Leave No Trace Ireland is asking the public to celebrate the first National Love This Place Day today (Friday 28th ) by taking a simple action that helps protect the natural environment and shows care and respect for outdoor spaces.

World Nature Conservation Day is also being celebrated today.

Leave No Trace Ireland CEO, Maura Kiely says they hope National Love This Place Day will become firmly established in the calendar as an annual call out to encourage everyone to take simple actions to respect and protect our wonderful outdoor spaces. It’s an opportunity to build a movement for positive change in how we care for, and protect, the natural world and our outdoor public spaces.

There are several ways that Leave No Trace Ireland and its campaign partners are encouraging people to celebrate ‘Love This Place Day’ today including: