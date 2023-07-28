An extra 240 thousand policing hours are being allocated to Gardai to ensure amore visible presence in Dublin city centre.

The Justice Minister has announced an extra 10 million euro in funding, which will be used to pay for 20 thousand Garda shifts between now and the end of the year.

Helen McEntee's told the Garda Commissioner the money is being made exclusively available for overtime in the Dublin Metropolitan Region, to put more Gardai on the beat.

It follows the recent assault on a US tourist, for which three teenagers have been charged.

Meanwhile, 87 new Garda recruits will graduate from Templemore today, while another 180 recruits are due to enter the training College next Monday.