A third day of rolling strike action in the retained fire service takes place today.

SIPTU says fire service management must take sole responsibility for the chaotic scenes seen in fire stations around the country.

The union believes there appears to be a general strategy of non-cooperation on the management side from the get-go of this dispute.

It claims phone calls are not being answered when firefighters call the station from the scenes of incidents, and management is not deploying the required number of appliances to them.