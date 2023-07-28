Thousands of people will climb Croagh Patrick this weekend for the annual pilgrimage.

The locals have already started their climb this morning as part of Garland Friday.

There will be Mass celebrated on the summit of Croagh Patrick by Westport native Father Tod Nolan at 10am this morning and again this evening at

7pm Mass at Murrisk Community Café at the base of Croagh Patrick in the car park.

On Sunday, Archbishop Eamon Martin will join with thousands of pilgrims of all ages in the annual pilgrimage to the summit of Croagh Patrick for Reek Sunday 2023.



Father Charlie McDonnell PP, Administrator of the local parish of Westport says there is a lot happening over the weekend and has asking for everyone who climb this weekend to respect the mountain and heed the stewards.

Fr. Charlie has been speaking to Midwest News....