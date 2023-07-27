Action needs to be taken against excessive insurance premiums being issued to homeowners across the region.

That's the view of Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway Walsh, who says many homeowners are being given extortionate home insurance premiums.

Homeowners are already faced with rising living costs and this is one payment that could be reduced if insurance companies didn't 'price gouge'.

The Erris based deputy told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that the government need to intervene so that families aren't being ripped off....