€378,220 in funding has been allocated to 203 local projects in Mayo under the 2022 Community Support Fund.
Mayo deputy Michael Ring says the main aim of this fund is to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their energy bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.
“It is a once off fund provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by Local Community Development Committees, with support from the Local Authority, in each area. The Government through “Our Rural Future” want to support locally led, ground-up projects in local communities in Mayo and across the country. This funding is about assisting local groups and clubs with their energy costs or other overheads. These grants, whilst small amounts, can make a big difference by allowing local community organisations to carry out much needed works in their area.”
Tremendous work is carried out by volunteers in communities across Mayo", the deputy concluded.
The following is the list of successful projects in Mayo:
|
Abbeytown Abbeyview Resident's Association
|
Crossmolina
|
2598
|
Achill Cat Team
|
Achill
|
1000
|
Advanced Recovery Mayo CLG (T/A Mindspace
|
Castlebar
|
2598
|
Aghamore Community Development Company
|
Aghamore
|
3190
|
An Sportlann Ballinrobe Limited T/A Lakeside
|
Ballinrobe
|
2552
|
Ardmore Village Enhancement Scheme
|
Belmullet
|
850
|
Aughagower Tidy Towns & Heritage Village
|
Westport
|
335
|
B.R.C.I.E Ltd
|
Ballyhaunis
|
1608
|
Balla Community Resource Development
|
Balla
|
2598
|
Balla GAA
|
Castlebar
|
2598
|
Ballina Carers Support Group
|
Ballina
|
464
|
Ballina Community Centre
|
Ballina
|
2598
|
Ballina Community Sports Centre
|
Ballina
|
1299
|
Ballina Heritage & Costume Company Ltd
|
Ballina
|
3190
|
Ballina Rowing Club
|
Ballina
|
1055
|
Ballina Stephenites Squash
|
Ballina
|
1000
|
Ballina Tennis Club Limited
|
Ballina
|
1000
|
Ballindine Community Centre CLG
|
Ballindine
|
1000
|
Ballinrobe Basketball Club
|
Claremorris
|
3081
|
Ballinrobe CDC
|
Ballinrobe
|
1019
|
Ballinrobe Festival
|
Ballinrobe
|
3189
|
Ballinrobe Men's Shed
|
Ballinrobe
|
2317
|
Ballinrobe Town AFC
|
Claremorris
|
1364
|
Ballinrobe Town Park Co Ltd
|
Ballinrobe
|
1000
|
Ballycastle Community Hall Company CLG
|
Ballina
|
2397
|
Ballycastle GAA
|
Ballycastle
|
2598
|
Ballycroy Community Council CLG
|
Westport
|
3190
|
Ballycroy Tidy Towns
|
Westport
|
1278
|
Ballyglass Community Council Co Ltd
|
Claremorris
|
2598
|
Ballyhaunis Chamber
|
Ballyhaunis
|
1000
|
Ballyhaunis Community Council CLG
|
Ballyhaunis
|
182
|
Ballyhaunis GAA Club
|
Ballyhaunis
|
275
|
Ballyhaunis Social Housing Ltd
|
Ballyhaunis
|
2015
|
Ballyheane Community Sports Club CLG
|
Castlebar
|
2572
|
Ballyheane Football Club
|
Ballyheane
|
2598
|
Ballyheane Womens Group
|
Ballyheane
|
1000
|
Bangor Erris Tidy Towns
|
Ballina
|
2666
|
Bangor Hibs FC
|
Bangor Erris
|
2111
|
Banna Píob Chuan Modh (Clew Bay Pipe Band)
|
Westport
|
1966
|
Barony Development Company Limited by
|
Foxford
|
2598
|
Behy Community Hall Ltd
|
Ballina
|
3189
|
Bekan Community Centre
|
Claremorris
|
904
|
Bekan Development Committee
|
Claremorris
|
1013
|
Belcarra Community Council
|
Castlebar
|
1350
|
Belleek Forest Park Enhancement Committee
|
Ballina
|
835
|
Belmullet Sports Complex Comhlucht Forbartha
|
Belmullet
|
2054
|
Belmullet Tidy Towns
|
Belmullet
|
1502
|
Bofield CCÉ
|
Killala
|
1000
|
Bohola Moy Davitts
|
Foxford
|
1000
|
Bohola Post
|
Bohola
|
1377
|
Bullsmouth Tidy Towns
|
Achill
|
556
|
Burishoole GAA
|
Newport
|
2024
|
Cairde an Geata Mór Community Group
|
Belmullet
|
1000
|
Cairdeas Kilmovee Family Resource Centre
|
Ballaghaderreen
|
1752
|
Cara Iorrais
|
Belmullet
|
3158
|
Carracastle Future CLG
|
Ballaghaderreen
|
2552
|
Castlebar Bridge Club
|
Castlebar
|
979
|
Castlebar Celtic
|
Castlebar
|
2300
|
Castlebar Tennis Club
|
Castlebar
|
3189
|
Charlestown & District Development
|
Charlestown
|
2893
|
Charlestown and District Men's Shed
|
Charlestown
|
637
|
Charlestown Community Enterprise Centre
|
Charlestown
|
1507
|
Charlestown Foróige Club
|
Charlestown
|
898
|
Charlestown LGFA
|
Charlestown
|
2598
|
Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club
|
Charlestown
|
2598
|
Charlestown Swimming Pool & Recreational
|
Charlestown
|
656
|
Charlestown, Bellaghy & District Recreational
|
Charlestown
|
1642
|
Clare Island Women's Group (Women on Track)
|
Westport
|
955
|
Claremorris & Western District Energy Co-Op
|
Claremorris
|
2312
|
Claremorris Community Radio
|
Claremorris
|
2857
|
Claremorris Family Resource Centre
|
Claremorris
|
523
|
Claremorris Lawn Tennis Club
|
Claremorris
|
2116
|
Claremorris Tidy Towns
|
Claremorris
|
1000
|
Claremorris Town Hall
|
Claremorris
|
3190
|
Clew Bay Heritage Centre CLG
|
Westport
|
1347
|
Cloonliffen Defibrillator Fund
|
Ballinrobe
|
2315
|
Cloontia Derrinacartha Community Centre
|
Cloontia
|
2698
|
Cois Abhann (Hollymount) Development
|
Hollymount
|
3190
|
Cóiste Forbartha Dhú Thuama
|
Ballina
|
2893
|
Coiste Forbartha Dooniver
|
Achill
|
1518
|
Community Radio Castlebar
|
Castlebar
|
3190
|
Cong Village Tidy Towns
|
Cong
|
277
|
Craobh Eo Woodturners
|
Aghamore
|
2697
|
Crossmolina Boys Basketball Club
|
Crossmolina
|
2132
|
Crossmolina Community Council CLG
|
Crossmolina
|
2598
|
Crossmolina Community Festival
|
Crossmolina
|
823
|
Crossmolina Parish Community Alert
|
Crossmolina
|
119
|
Crossmolina Social Service
|
Crossmolina
|
2714
|
Crossmolina Town Hall
|
Crossmolina
|
2697
|
Culture Kids
|
Achill Island
|
989
|
Derradda Community Centre CLG
|
Newport
|
3572
|
Dick Hearns Centre
|
Ballina
|
2233
|
Dolmen Rainbows CLG
|
Ballina
|
3190
|
Doohoma Townland Enhancement Group
|
Ballina
|
2469
|
Down Syndrome Ireland Mayo Branch
|
Castlebar
|
2598
|
Eagle Boxing Club
|
Westport
|
2405
|
Eastern Gaels GAA Club
|
Claremorris
|
637
|
Errew Community CLG
|
Castlebar
|
1722
|
Erris Family and Community Support Centre
|
Belmullet
|
2598
|
Erris Irish Wheelchair Association Branch
|
Belmullet
|
2598
|
Erris Youth Service
|
Belmullet
|
1535
|
Facefield Community Group
|
Claremorris
|
993
|
Féile John McFadden
|
Newport
|
2598
|
Foxford Alzheimer's & Community Trust
|
Foxford
|
2189
|
Foxford Town Enhancement Group
|
Foxford
|
862
|
Glenamoy Women's Group Ltd
|
Ballina
|
1502
|
Glencorrib Kilroe Community Centre CLG
|
Shrule
|
1000
|
Glencorrib Kilroe Community Sportsfield
|
Shrule
|
2598
|
Gráinne Uaile Sub Aqua Club CLG
|
Ballina
|
3190
|
Halla Pobal Baingear Teo
|
Ballina
|
3190
|
Helplink Mental Health
|
Castlebar
|
3190
|
Hillside View Residents Group
|
Ballina
|
2598
|
Hollymount Community First Responder Group
|
Claremorris
|
2598
|
Honors Grove Residents Organisation
|
Ballina
|
2005
|
Inishturk Community Club CLG
|
Inishturk
|
520
|
Inver Community Centre
|
Ballina
|
1346
|
Inver Community Enhancement Group
|
Ballina
|
1168
|
Ionad ealaiona Iorras Cuideachta Faoi
|
Belmullet
|
481
|
Iorras Aontaithe Football Club
|
Belmullet
|
2598
|
Irish Wheelchair Association
|
Castlebar
|
1990
|
Keel Community Alert
|
Achill
|
2598
|
Keelogues Cemetery Restoration Group
|
Castlebar
|
436
|
Keenagh Community Development CLG
|
Ballina
|
794
|
Kilbeagh Community Alert Group
|
Charlestown
|
2030
|
Kilcommon Activity for the Elderly
|
Ballina
|
1818
|
Kilcommon Rural Social Scheme
|
Glenamoy
|
849
|
Kilkelly & District Company
|
Kilkelly
|
2376
|
Killala AFC
|
Killala
|
1000
|
Killala Community Council Newstart CLG
|
Killala
|
1673
|
Killeen Community Council Ltd
|
Louisburgh
|
1680
|
Kilmaine Community Recreational Trust
|
Kilmaine
|
1739
|
Kilmoremoy Ladies Football Club
|
Ballina
|
3113
|
Kilmovee Active Age
|
Ballaghaderreen
|
930
|
Kilmovee Community Centre
|
Kilmovee
|
2598
|
Kilmovee Shamrocks GAA Club
|
Ballaghaderreen
|
1000
|
Kilmovee Swimming & Aqua Club
|
Ballaghaderreen
|
638
|
Kilmurry Sport and Social Centre CLG
|
Ballina
|
3190
|
Kilmurry Youths Soccer Club
|
Ballina
|
844
|
Kiltimagh Knock Utd Soccer Club
|
Knock
|
3189
|
Lacken Sports And Recreation Association
|
Ballina
|
2868
|
Lake District AC
|
Ballinrobe
|
1620
|
Lecanvey Community Centre
|
Westport
|
3190
|
Lough Conn Drive Residents Association
|
Lahardane
|
1195
|
Lough Lannagh Village Volunteers
|
Castlebar
|
2598
|
Louisburgh Area Men's Shed
|
Louisburgh
|
987
|
Louisburgh Community Futures
|
Louisburgh
|
2390
|
Louisburgh Foróige Club
|
Louisburgh
|
2598
|
Manulla Sporting Club CLG
|
Castlebar
|
1253
|
Mayo Academy for Performing Arts CLG T/A
|
Castlebar
|
2292
|
Mayo Autism Camp CLG
|
Claremorris
|
1405
|
Mayo Cancer Support Association Ltd
|
Castlebar
|
2755
|
Mayo Dark Skies Association
|
Newport
|
915
|
Mayo Gaels GAA Club
|
Claremorris
|
2598
|
Mayo Mountain Rescue
|
Westport
|
638
|
Mayo North Destination Steering Group
|
Ballina
|
893
|
Mayo North East Leader Partnership
|
Foxford
|
1243
|
Mayo Women's Support Services
|
Castlebar
|
3190
|
Moy Innovations CLG
|
Ballina
|
2961
|
Moy Singers
|
Ballina
|
205
|
Moy Valley Community Service Ltd T/A
|
Ballina
|
1194
|
Moygownagh Community Council
|
Ballina
|
2152
|
Moygownagh GAA and Community Centre
|
Ballina
|
2603
|
Moyvale Residents Association
|
Ballina
|
2474
|
Mulranny Amenity Centre Ltd
|
Mulranny
|
2602
|
Mulranny Community Futures CLG
|
Westport
|
1884
|
Mulranny Environmental Group
|
Westport
|
2122
|
Mulranny Tourism
|
Westport
|
1016
|
Newport Grainne Uaile Festival
|
Newport
|
2552
|
Newport Junior Set Dancers
|
Newport
|
1693
|
Newport Town Hall CLG
|
Newport
|
1000
|
North Mayo Family Heritage Centre Ltd
|
Ballina
|
3190
|
Old Foxford Road Residents Association
|
Ballina
|
189
|
Parke Community Hall CLG
|
Castlebar
|
967
|
Parke Keelogues Crimlin GAA
|
Parke
|
2657
|
Partry Athletic FC
|
Claremorris
|
3598
|
Partry Community Council
|
Claremorris
|
2871
|
Peter Bradley Foundation
|
Castlebar
|
2220
|
Rathnaconeen Residents
|
Ballina
|
890
|
River Moy Search and Rescue Ballina CLG
|
Ballina
|
1000
|
Sean Duffy Community Centre
|
Ballina
|
3190
|
Shrule Glencorrib GAA Club
|
Shrule
|
2322
|
Social and Family Centre - Cúram
|
Claremorris
|
3190
|
Spraoi Ashleam Parent and Toddler Group
|
Achill
|
200
|
SST Cill tSeandhna
|
Ballina
|
2598
|
St Colman's Care Centre CLG
|
Westport
|
1511
|
St Cormac's Society
|
Ballina
|
957
|
St Josephs Community Alert
|
Achill
|
1000
|
Straide Community Development Group
|
Foxford
|
860
|
Swift Conservation Mayo
|
Castlebar
|
715
|
Swinford Athletic Club
|
Swinford
|
1152
|
Taugheen Playgroup CLG
|
Claremorris
|
2389
|
The Ballinglen Arts Foundation and Museum
|
Ballycastle
|
1043
|
The Crossroads Community Centre
|
Cong
|
2039
|
The Michael Davitt National Memorial
|
Foxford
|
3054
|
The Non Prophet Organisation
|
Claremorris
|
1909
|
Tooreen Community Group Ltd
|
Ballyhaunis
|
2308
|
Tullaghan Bay Rowing Club (Club Rámhaíocht
|
Ballina
|
2141
|
Turasóireacht Acla (Achill Tourism)
|
Westport
|
3189
|
Western Care Association
|
Ballinrobe
|
2962
|
Westport GAA
|
Westport
|
1038
|
Westport Horse and Pony Show
|
Westport
|
670
|
Westport Tidy Towns
|
Westport
|
587
|
Westport Warriors Basketball Club
|
Westport
|
1000
|
378220