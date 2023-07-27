Details

€378,220 in funding has been allocated to 203 local projects in Mayo under the 2022 Community Support Fund.

Mayo deputy Michael Ring says the main aim of this fund is to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their energy bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.

“It is a once off fund provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by Local Community Development Committees, with support from the Local Authority, in each area. The Government through “Our Rural Future” want to support locally led, ground-up projects in local communities in Mayo and across the country. This funding is about assisting local groups and clubs with their energy costs or other overheads. These grants, whilst small amounts, can make a big difference by allowing local community organisations to carry out much needed works in their area.”

Tremendous work is carried out by volunteers in communities across Mayo", the deputy concluded.

The following is the list of successful projects in Mayo:

Abbeytown Abbeyview Resident's Association

Crossmolina

2598

Achill Cat Team

Achill

1000

Advanced Recovery Mayo CLG (T/A Mindspace
Mayo)

Castlebar

2598

Aghamore Community Development Company
Limited

Aghamore

3190

An Sportlann Ballinrobe Limited T/A Lakeside
Sport & Fitness Club

Ballinrobe

2552

Ardmore Village Enhancement Scheme

Belmullet

850

Aughagower Tidy Towns & Heritage Village

Westport

335

B.R.C.I.E Ltd

Ballyhaunis

1608

Balla Community Resource Development

Balla

2598

Balla GAA

Castlebar

2598

Ballina Carers Support Group

Ballina

464

Ballina Community Centre

Ballina

2598

Ballina Community Sports Centre

Ballina

1299

Ballina Heritage & Costume Company Ltd

Ballina

3190

Ballina Rowing Club

Ballina

1055

Ballina Stephenites Squash

Ballina

1000

Ballina Tennis Club Limited

Ballina

1000

Ballindine Community Centre CLG

Ballindine

1000

Ballinrobe Basketball Club

Claremorris

3081

Ballinrobe CDC

Ballinrobe

1019

Ballinrobe Festival

Ballinrobe

3189

Ballinrobe Men's Shed

Ballinrobe

2317

Ballinrobe Town AFC

Claremorris

1364

Ballinrobe Town Park Co Ltd

Ballinrobe

1000

Ballycastle Community Hall Company CLG

Ballina

2397

Ballycastle GAA

Ballycastle

2598

Ballycroy Community Council CLG

Westport

3190

Ballycroy Tidy Towns

Westport

1278

Ballyglass Community Council Co Ltd

Claremorris

2598

Ballyhaunis Chamber

Ballyhaunis

1000

Ballyhaunis Community Council CLG

Ballyhaunis

182

Ballyhaunis GAA Club

Ballyhaunis

275

Ballyhaunis Social Housing Ltd

Ballyhaunis

2015

Ballyheane Community Sports Club CLG

Castlebar

2572

Ballyheane Football Club

Ballyheane

2598

Ballyheane Womens Group

Ballyheane

1000

Bangor Erris Tidy Towns

Ballina

2666

Bangor Hibs FC

Bangor Erris

2111

Banna Píob Chuan Modh (Clew Bay Pipe Band)

Westport

1966

Barony Development Company Limited by
Guarantee

Foxford

2598

Behy Community Hall Ltd

Ballina

3189

Bekan Community Centre

Claremorris

904

Bekan Development Committee

Claremorris

1013

Belcarra Community Council

Castlebar

1350

Belleek Forest Park Enhancement Committee

Ballina

835

Belmullet Sports Complex Comhlucht Forbartha
Beal an Mhuirthead CFTR

Belmullet

2054

Belmullet Tidy Towns

Belmullet

1502

Bofield CCÉ

Killala

1000

Bohola Moy Davitts

Foxford

1000

Bohola Post

Bohola

1377

Bullsmouth Tidy Towns

Achill

556

Burishoole GAA

Newport

2024

Cairde an Geata Mór Community Group

Belmullet

1000

Cairdeas Kilmovee Family Resource Centre

Ballaghaderreen

1752

Cara Iorrais

Belmullet

3158

Carracastle Future CLG

Ballaghaderreen

2552

Castlebar Bridge Club

Castlebar

979

Castlebar Celtic

Castlebar

2300

Castlebar Tennis Club

Castlebar

3189

Charlestown & District Development
Association

Charlestown

2893

Charlestown and District Men's Shed

Charlestown

637

Charlestown Community Enterprise Centre

Charlestown

1507

Charlestown Foróige Club

Charlestown

898

Charlestown LGFA

Charlestown

2598

Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club

Charlestown

2598

Charlestown Swimming Pool & Recreational
Company Ltd

Charlestown

656

Charlestown, Bellaghy & District Recreational
Centre CLG

Charlestown

1642

Clare Island Women's Group (Women on Track)

Westport

955

Claremorris & Western District Energy Co-Op

Claremorris

2312

Claremorris Community Radio

Claremorris

2857

Claremorris Family Resource Centre

Claremorris

523

Claremorris Lawn Tennis Club

Claremorris

2116

Claremorris Tidy Towns

Claremorris

1000

Claremorris Town Hall

Claremorris

3190

Clew Bay Heritage Centre CLG

Westport

1347

Cloonliffen Defibrillator Fund

Ballinrobe

2315

Cloontia Derrinacartha Community Centre

Cloontia

2698

Cois Abhann (Hollymount) Development
Association

Hollymount

3190

Cóiste Forbartha Dhú Thuama

Ballina

2893

Coiste Forbartha Dooniver

Achill

1518

Community Radio Castlebar

Castlebar

3190

Cong Village Tidy Towns

Cong

277

Craobh Eo Woodturners

Aghamore

2697

Crossmolina Boys Basketball Club

Crossmolina

2132

Crossmolina Community Council CLG

Crossmolina

2598

Crossmolina Community Festival

Crossmolina

823

Crossmolina Parish Community Alert

Crossmolina

119

Crossmolina Social Service

Crossmolina

2714

Crossmolina Town Hall

Crossmolina

2697

Culture Kids

Achill Island

989

Derradda Community Centre CLG

Newport

3572

Dick Hearns Centre

Ballina

2233

Dolmen Rainbows CLG

Ballina

3190

Doohoma Townland Enhancement Group

Ballina

2469

Down Syndrome Ireland Mayo Branch

Castlebar

2598

Eagle Boxing Club

Westport

2405

Eastern Gaels GAA Club

Claremorris

637

Errew Community CLG

Castlebar

1722

Erris Family and Community Support Centre

Belmullet

2598

Erris Irish Wheelchair Association Branch

Belmullet

2598

Erris Youth Service

Belmullet

1535

Facefield Community Group

Claremorris

993

Féile John McFadden

Newport

2598

Foxford Alzheimer's & Community Trust

Foxford

2189

Foxford Town Enhancement Group

Foxford

862

Glenamoy Women's Group Ltd

Ballina

1502

Glencorrib Kilroe Community Centre CLG

Shrule

1000

Glencorrib Kilroe Community Sportsfield

Shrule

2598

Gráinne Uaile Sub Aqua Club CLG

Ballina

3190

Halla Pobal Baingear Teo

Ballina

3190

Helplink Mental Health

Castlebar

3190

Hillside View Residents Group

Ballina

2598

Hollymount Community First Responder Group

Claremorris

2598

Honors Grove Residents Organisation

Ballina

2005

Inishturk Community Club CLG

Inishturk

520

Inver Community Centre

Ballina

1346

Inver Community Enhancement Group

Ballina

1168

Ionad ealaiona Iorras Cuideachta Faoi
Theorainn Ráthaíochta / Erris FM Community
Radio

Belmullet

481

Iorras Aontaithe Football Club

Belmullet

2598

Irish Wheelchair Association

Castlebar

1990

Keel Community Alert

Achill

2598

Keelogues Cemetery Restoration Group

Castlebar

436

Keenagh Community Development CLG

Ballina

794

Kilbeagh Community Alert Group

Charlestown

2030

Kilcommon Activity for the Elderly

Ballina

1818

Kilcommon Rural Social Scheme

Glenamoy

849

Kilkelly & District Company

Kilkelly

2376

Killala AFC

Killala

1000

Killala Community Council Newstart CLG

Killala

1673

Killeen Community Council Ltd

Louisburgh

1680

Kilmaine Community Recreational Trust
Company

Kilmaine

1739

Kilmoremoy Ladies Football Club

Ballina

3113

Kilmovee Active Age

Ballaghaderreen

930

Kilmovee Community Centre

Kilmovee

2598

Kilmovee Shamrocks GAA Club

Ballaghaderreen

1000

Kilmovee Swimming & Aqua Club

Ballaghaderreen

638

Kilmurry Sport and Social Centre CLG

Ballina

3190

Kilmurry Youths Soccer Club

Ballina

844

Kiltimagh Knock Utd Soccer Club

Knock

3189

Lacken Sports And Recreation Association

Ballina

2868

Lake District AC

Ballinrobe

1620

Lecanvey Community Centre

Westport

3190

Lough Conn Drive Residents Association

Lahardane

1195

Lough Lannagh Village Volunteers

Castlebar

2598

Louisburgh Area Men's Shed

Louisburgh

987

Louisburgh Community Futures

Louisburgh

2390

Louisburgh Foróige Club

Louisburgh

2598

Manulla Sporting Club CLG

Castlebar

1253

Mayo Academy for Performing Arts CLG T/A
Music West

Castlebar

2292

Mayo Autism Camp CLG

Claremorris

1405

Mayo Cancer Support Association Ltd

Castlebar

2755

Mayo Dark Skies Association

Newport

915

Mayo Gaels GAA Club

Claremorris

2598

Mayo Mountain Rescue

Westport

638

Mayo North Destination Steering Group

Ballina

893

Mayo North East Leader Partnership

Foxford

1243

Mayo Women's Support Services

Castlebar

3190

Moy Innovations CLG

Ballina

2961

Moy Singers

Ballina

205

Moy Valley Community Service Ltd T/A
Craoibhín

Ballina

1194

Moygownagh Community Council

Ballina

2152

Moygownagh GAA and Community Centre

Ballina

2603

Moyvale Residents Association

Ballina

2474

Mulranny Amenity Centre Ltd

Mulranny

2602

Mulranny Community Futures CLG

Westport

1884

Mulranny Environmental Group

Westport

2122

Mulranny Tourism

Westport

1016

Newport Grainne Uaile Festival

Newport

2552

Newport Junior Set Dancers

Newport

1693

Newport Town Hall CLG

Newport

1000

North Mayo Family Heritage Centre Ltd

Ballina

3190

Old Foxford Road Residents Association

Ballina

189

Parke Community Hall CLG

Castlebar

967

Parke Keelogues Crimlin GAA

Parke

2657

Partry Athletic FC

Claremorris

3598

Partry Community Council

Claremorris

2871

Peter Bradley Foundation

Castlebar

2220

Rathnaconeen Residents

Ballina

890

River Moy Search and Rescue Ballina CLG

Ballina

1000

Sean Duffy Community Centre

Ballina

3190

Shrule Glencorrib GAA Club

Shrule

2322

Social and Family Centre - Cúram

Claremorris

3190

Spraoi Ashleam Parent and Toddler Group

Achill

200

SST Cill tSeandhna

Ballina

2598

St Colman's Care Centre CLG

Westport

1511

St Cormac's Society

Ballina

957

St Josephs Community Alert

Achill

1000

Straide Community Development Group

Foxford

860

Swift Conservation Mayo

Castlebar

715

Swinford Athletic Club

Swinford

1152

Taugheen Playgroup CLG

Claremorris

2389

The Ballinglen Arts Foundation and Museum

Ballycastle

1043

The Crossroads Community Centre

Cong

2039

The Michael Davitt National Memorial
Company CLG

Foxford

3054

The Non Prophet Organisation

Claremorris

1909

Tooreen Community Group Ltd

Ballyhaunis

2308

Tullaghan Bay Rowing Club (Club Rámhaíocht
Tullachain)

Ballina

2141

Turasóireacht Acla (Achill Tourism)

Westport

3189

Western Care Association

Ballinrobe

2962

Westport GAA

Westport

1038

Westport Horse and Pony Show

Westport

670

Westport Tidy Towns

Westport

587

Westport Warriors Basketball Club

Westport

1000
   

