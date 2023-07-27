€378,220 in funding has been allocated to 203 local projects in Mayo under the 2022 Community Support Fund.

Mayo deputy Michael Ring says the main aim of this fund is to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their energy bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.

“It is a once off fund provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by Local Community Development Committees, with support from the Local Authority, in each area. The Government through “Our Rural Future” want to support locally led, ground-up projects in local communities in Mayo and across the country. This funding is about assisting local groups and clubs with their energy costs or other overheads. These grants, whilst small amounts, can make a big difference by allowing local community organisations to carry out much needed works in their area.”

Tremendous work is carried out by volunteers in communities across Mayo", the deputy concluded.

The following is the list of successful projects in Mayo:

Abbeytown Abbeyview Resident's Association Crossmolina 2598 Achill Cat Team Achill 1000 Advanced Recovery Mayo CLG (T/A Mindspace

Mayo) Castlebar 2598 Aghamore Community Development Company

Limited Aghamore 3190 An Sportlann Ballinrobe Limited T/A Lakeside

Sport & Fitness Club Ballinrobe 2552 Ardmore Village Enhancement Scheme Belmullet 850 Aughagower Tidy Towns & Heritage Village Westport 335 B.R.C.I.E Ltd Ballyhaunis 1608 Balla Community Resource Development Balla 2598 Balla GAA Castlebar 2598 Ballina Carers Support Group Ballina 464 Ballina Community Centre Ballina 2598 Ballina Community Sports Centre Ballina 1299 Ballina Heritage & Costume Company Ltd Ballina 3190 Ballina Rowing Club Ballina 1055 Ballina Stephenites Squash Ballina 1000 Ballina Tennis Club Limited Ballina 1000 Ballindine Community Centre CLG Ballindine 1000 Ballinrobe Basketball Club Claremorris 3081 Ballinrobe CDC Ballinrobe 1019 Ballinrobe Festival Ballinrobe 3189 Ballinrobe Men's Shed Ballinrobe 2317 Ballinrobe Town AFC Claremorris 1364 Ballinrobe Town Park Co Ltd Ballinrobe 1000 Ballycastle Community Hall Company CLG Ballina 2397 Ballycastle GAA Ballycastle 2598 Ballycroy Community Council CLG Westport 3190 Ballycroy Tidy Towns Westport 1278 Ballyglass Community Council Co Ltd Claremorris 2598 Ballyhaunis Chamber Ballyhaunis 1000 Ballyhaunis Community Council CLG Ballyhaunis 182 Ballyhaunis GAA Club Ballyhaunis 275 Ballyhaunis Social Housing Ltd Ballyhaunis 2015 Ballyheane Community Sports Club CLG Castlebar 2572 Ballyheane Football Club Ballyheane 2598 Ballyheane Womens Group Ballyheane 1000 Bangor Erris Tidy Towns Ballina 2666 Bangor Hibs FC Bangor Erris 2111 Banna Píob Chuan Modh (Clew Bay Pipe Band) Westport 1966 Barony Development Company Limited by

Guarantee Foxford 2598 Behy Community Hall Ltd Ballina 3189 Bekan Community Centre Claremorris 904 Bekan Development Committee Claremorris 1013 Belcarra Community Council Castlebar 1350 Belleek Forest Park Enhancement Committee Ballina 835 Belmullet Sports Complex Comhlucht Forbartha

Beal an Mhuirthead CFTR Belmullet 2054 Belmullet Tidy Towns Belmullet 1502 Bofield CCÉ Killala 1000 Bohola Moy Davitts Foxford 1000 Bohola Post Bohola 1377 Bullsmouth Tidy Towns Achill 556 Burishoole GAA Newport 2024 Cairde an Geata Mór Community Group Belmullet 1000 Cairdeas Kilmovee Family Resource Centre Ballaghaderreen 1752 Cara Iorrais Belmullet 3158 Carracastle Future CLG Ballaghaderreen 2552 Castlebar Bridge Club Castlebar 979 Castlebar Celtic Castlebar 2300 Castlebar Tennis Club Castlebar 3189 Charlestown & District Development

Association Charlestown 2893 Charlestown and District Men's Shed Charlestown 637 Charlestown Community Enterprise Centre Charlestown 1507 Charlestown Foróige Club Charlestown 898 Charlestown LGFA Charlestown 2598 Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club Charlestown 2598 Charlestown Swimming Pool & Recreational

Company Ltd Charlestown 656 Charlestown, Bellaghy & District Recreational

Centre CLG Charlestown 1642 Clare Island Women's Group (Women on Track) Westport 955 Claremorris & Western District Energy Co-Op Claremorris 2312 Claremorris Community Radio Claremorris 2857 Claremorris Family Resource Centre Claremorris 523 Claremorris Lawn Tennis Club Claremorris 2116 Claremorris Tidy Towns Claremorris 1000 Claremorris Town Hall Claremorris 3190 Clew Bay Heritage Centre CLG Westport 1347 Cloonliffen Defibrillator Fund Ballinrobe 2315 Cloontia Derrinacartha Community Centre Cloontia 2698 Cois Abhann (Hollymount) Development

Association Hollymount 3190 Cóiste Forbartha Dhú Thuama Ballina 2893 Coiste Forbartha Dooniver Achill 1518 Community Radio Castlebar Castlebar 3190 Cong Village Tidy Towns Cong 277 Craobh Eo Woodturners Aghamore 2697 Crossmolina Boys Basketball Club Crossmolina 2132 Crossmolina Community Council CLG Crossmolina 2598 Crossmolina Community Festival Crossmolina 823 Crossmolina Parish Community Alert Crossmolina 119 Crossmolina Social Service Crossmolina 2714 Crossmolina Town Hall Crossmolina 2697 Culture Kids Achill Island 989 Derradda Community Centre CLG Newport 3572 Dick Hearns Centre Ballina 2233 Dolmen Rainbows CLG Ballina 3190 Doohoma Townland Enhancement Group Ballina 2469 Down Syndrome Ireland Mayo Branch Castlebar 2598 Eagle Boxing Club Westport 2405 Eastern Gaels GAA Club Claremorris 637 Errew Community CLG Castlebar 1722 Erris Family and Community Support Centre Belmullet 2598 Erris Irish Wheelchair Association Branch Belmullet 2598 Erris Youth Service Belmullet 1535 Facefield Community Group Claremorris 993 Féile John McFadden Newport 2598 Foxford Alzheimer's & Community Trust Foxford 2189 Foxford Town Enhancement Group Foxford 862 Glenamoy Women's Group Ltd Ballina 1502 Glencorrib Kilroe Community Centre CLG Shrule 1000 Glencorrib Kilroe Community Sportsfield Shrule 2598 Gráinne Uaile Sub Aqua Club CLG Ballina 3190 Halla Pobal Baingear Teo Ballina 3190 Helplink Mental Health Castlebar 3190 Hillside View Residents Group Ballina 2598 Hollymount Community First Responder Group Claremorris 2598 Honors Grove Residents Organisation Ballina 2005 Inishturk Community Club CLG Inishturk 520 Inver Community Centre Ballina 1346 Inver Community Enhancement Group Ballina 1168 Ionad ealaiona Iorras Cuideachta Faoi

Theorainn Ráthaíochta / Erris FM Community

Radio Belmullet 481 Iorras Aontaithe Football Club Belmullet 2598 Irish Wheelchair Association Castlebar 1990 Keel Community Alert Achill 2598 Keelogues Cemetery Restoration Group Castlebar 436 Keenagh Community Development CLG Ballina 794 Kilbeagh Community Alert Group Charlestown 2030 Kilcommon Activity for the Elderly Ballina 1818 Kilcommon Rural Social Scheme Glenamoy 849 Kilkelly & District Company Kilkelly 2376 Killala AFC Killala 1000 Killala Community Council Newstart CLG Killala 1673 Killeen Community Council Ltd Louisburgh 1680 Kilmaine Community Recreational Trust

Company Kilmaine 1739 Kilmoremoy Ladies Football Club Ballina 3113 Kilmovee Active Age Ballaghaderreen 930 Kilmovee Community Centre Kilmovee 2598 Kilmovee Shamrocks GAA Club Ballaghaderreen 1000 Kilmovee Swimming & Aqua Club Ballaghaderreen 638 Kilmurry Sport and Social Centre CLG Ballina 3190 Kilmurry Youths Soccer Club Ballina 844 Kiltimagh Knock Utd Soccer Club Knock 3189 Lacken Sports And Recreation Association Ballina 2868 Lake District AC Ballinrobe 1620 Lecanvey Community Centre Westport 3190 Lough Conn Drive Residents Association Lahardane 1195 Lough Lannagh Village Volunteers Castlebar 2598 Louisburgh Area Men's Shed Louisburgh 987 Louisburgh Community Futures Louisburgh 2390 Louisburgh Foróige Club Louisburgh 2598 Manulla Sporting Club CLG Castlebar 1253 Mayo Academy for Performing Arts CLG T/A

Music West Castlebar 2292 Mayo Autism Camp CLG Claremorris 1405 Mayo Cancer Support Association Ltd Castlebar 2755 Mayo Dark Skies Association Newport 915 Mayo Gaels GAA Club Claremorris 2598 Mayo Mountain Rescue Westport 638 Mayo North Destination Steering Group Ballina 893 Mayo North East Leader Partnership Foxford 1243 Mayo Women's Support Services Castlebar 3190 Moy Innovations CLG Ballina 2961 Moy Singers Ballina 205 Moy Valley Community Service Ltd T/A

Craoibhín Ballina 1194 Moygownagh Community Council Ballina 2152 Moygownagh GAA and Community Centre Ballina 2603 Moyvale Residents Association Ballina 2474 Mulranny Amenity Centre Ltd Mulranny 2602 Mulranny Community Futures CLG Westport 1884 Mulranny Environmental Group Westport 2122 Mulranny Tourism Westport 1016 Newport Grainne Uaile Festival Newport 2552 Newport Junior Set Dancers Newport 1693 Newport Town Hall CLG Newport 1000 North Mayo Family Heritage Centre Ltd Ballina 3190 Old Foxford Road Residents Association Ballina 189 Parke Community Hall CLG Castlebar 967 Parke Keelogues Crimlin GAA Parke 2657 Partry Athletic FC Claremorris 3598 Partry Community Council Claremorris 2871 Peter Bradley Foundation Castlebar 2220 Rathnaconeen Residents Ballina 890 River Moy Search and Rescue Ballina CLG Ballina 1000 Sean Duffy Community Centre Ballina 3190 Shrule Glencorrib GAA Club Shrule 2322 Social and Family Centre - Cúram Claremorris 3190 Spraoi Ashleam Parent and Toddler Group Achill 200 SST Cill tSeandhna Ballina 2598 St Colman's Care Centre CLG Westport 1511 St Cormac's Society Ballina 957 St Josephs Community Alert Achill 1000 Straide Community Development Group Foxford 860 Swift Conservation Mayo Castlebar 715 Swinford Athletic Club Swinford 1152 Taugheen Playgroup CLG Claremorris 2389 The Ballinglen Arts Foundation and Museum Ballycastle 1043 The Crossroads Community Centre Cong 2039 The Michael Davitt National Memorial

Company CLG Foxford 3054 The Non Prophet Organisation Claremorris 1909 Tooreen Community Group Ltd Ballyhaunis 2308 Tullaghan Bay Rowing Club (Club Rámhaíocht

Tullachain) Ballina 2141 Turasóireacht Acla (Achill Tourism) Westport 3189 Western Care Association Ballinrobe 2962 Westport GAA Westport 1038 Westport Horse and Pony Show Westport 670 Westport Tidy Towns Westport 587 Westport Warriors Basketball Club Westport 1000