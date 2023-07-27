The annual Pilgrimage climb to Mamean which includes the Stations of the Cross and the celebration of Mass takes place on Sunday week, August 6TH.

Bishop Fintan Monahan, the Bishop of Killaloe and Fr Francis Mitchell will concelebrate the 3pm Mass on the summit.

Mamean, is a pilgrimage location in the Maumturk mountains in the Connemara region.

In the remote location, only accessible by foot, there is a tiny chapel dedicated to Saint Patrick, a mass altar, a holy well, a rock known as St. Patrick’s bed, a statue of St. Patrick and the Stations of the Cross scattered roughly around the rocky and boggy site.