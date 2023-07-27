Bank of Ireland is warning of a high volume of family impersonation messages in circulation at the moment, with a 25% increase in cases recorded in July.

Fraudsters are sending fake messages purporting to be from a member of the family with a lost or damaged phone who needs access to money. These messages ultimately lead the customer to website links that are not genuine and are an attempt to collect personal card and online banking details.

Bank of Ireland’s advice to customers in response to the current smishing scam:

If you receive a text message with an unusual request from a child or family member - do not respond to the SMS or click on any link that may follow;

Instead, verify the identity of the sender: call your family member using their usual phone number saved in your contacts , a number that you know;

If you get a suspicious text, please email a screenshot of the text to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and then delete the text; and Bank of Ireland customers who think they gave away their banking details should call 24/7 Freephone line 1800 946 764 immediately.

For more advice and information on fraud, visit boi.com/security or www.fraudsmart.ie