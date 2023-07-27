An extensive search is continuing today for a man missing in Enniscrone since Tuesday morning last.

The search was mounted after gardai were alerted at approx 9.30 am on Tuesday morning, July 25th, that a man seen moments earlier on the beach walkway, was in the water.

Sub-acqua search and recovery units, together with Civil Defence and Coastguard personnel have all been taking part in the search.

The man who is missing is understood to be from the Dublin area and had been holidaying in Enniscrone.