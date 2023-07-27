A popular county Roscommon restaurant – Fusion Restaurant, in Roscommon town, has announced it will close its doors to customers next month, citing the current climate of food inflation and energy costs.

On its facebook page the owners announced the decision this week, indicating that “it’s with a heavy heart that we’re announcing we’re closing our doors from 20th August..

…Unfortunately we’re not able to continue in the current climate of food inflation and energy costs.

We opened our doors in late 2019 and we were proud of the food offering and atmosphere that we brought to the town.

Covid hit us in early 2020, and we pivoted to takeaway and deli and so many of you supported us and kept us going but the cost of living crisis/energy crisis in 22/23 has taken its toll and it’s time to call it a day…

…We have to thank you all for your support over the years.

We’re staying open for 4 weeks to ensure all outstanding vouchers get used.