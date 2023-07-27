International e-bike company - Lime, will introduce a 3 month e-bike pilot scheme in Westport from this Friday( July 28th)

Delivered in partnership with Mayo County Council, the scheme will see bikes available for hire in virtual parking bays across the town.

Castlebar was the first Irish town to introduce Lime’s e-bikes last year.

The company provides the service in over 250 cities around the world.

Westport based Fine Gael councillor says the new service in Westport from this Friday for a 3 month trial is a very welcome local development.

He has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley…