Tributes are being paid to Sinead O'Connor following her death yesterday at the age of 56.

President Michael D Higgins said Ireland has lost one of its greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades.

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said her "music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare".

While the Tánaiste Micheál Martin described her as one of Ireland's greatest musical icons.

Nothing Compares 2 U, Mandinka and No Man's Woman were three of Sinead O'Connor's most well known songs from what was a remarkable career.

She was signed by Ensign Records after a brief spell with a band in the 1980s.

Her breakthrough on the international stage came with a recording of the Prince song, "Nothing Compares 2 U".

As well as being a voice on stage, off stage, she made her voice heard too.

O'Connor was open about her spiritual journey, activism, political views, as well as her mental health struggles.

In 1999 she was ordained as a priest by the Latin Tridentine Church, while in 2018 she converted to Islam.

She had been touring regularly before the pandemic, but the death of her son Shane last year led to the cancellation of her live shows.

Sinead O'Connor is survived by three children.