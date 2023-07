Gardai are appealing for information on the death of a man in his 40's in a road collision in Co. Roscommon.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the single vehicle collision, shortly before 3 o'clock yesterday on the N5 at Cloonfree near Strokestown.



The man's body was removed to Roscommon University Hospital where a post mortem is due be carried out today.



Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who may have video footage to contact them.