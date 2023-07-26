American's are being advised not to walk alone at night and avoid showing flashy jewellery when visiting Dublin.

The US Embassy's issued a safety warning to citizens in Ireland, following several assaults in the capital, one of which left a US citizen in hospital with life-changing injuries.

The security awareness warning also advises visitors to keep a low profile, and not to stare at their phone while walking.

Speaking in Castlebar on her visit to Mayo today, Justice Minister Helen McEntee told Midwest Radio's News Editor Teresa O'Malley that additional policing in our capital city will help make the place safer....