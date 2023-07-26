Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision in County Galway this morning.

The collision occurred at approximately 5a.m. on the M6 at Ballygarraun West, Athenry, Co. Galway.



Following a single vehicle collision, the driver, a man aged in his 50s of the car exited his vehicle and was struck by a lorry. He was fatally injured and his body has been removed from the scene to University Hospital Galway where a post mortem will take place in due course.



The male driver, aged in his 50s of the lorry was uninjured.



A technical examination of the scene is ongoing by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators this morning and the road remains closed with local diversions in place.



Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.



Anyone with any information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538 000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.