The Mayo Garda Division must be reinstated, with a chief superintendent and superintendents allocated in each of its districts.

The call has come from the Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council, Councillor Michael Loftus, with Justice Minister Helen McEntee on a two-day visit to the county.

Minister McEntee is visiting Castlebar Garda Station this afternoon at 3pm.

Councillor Loftus set out his concerns about policing in Mayo, with the county now joined with Roscommon and Longford, telling a meeting of the local authority on Monday evening that the new policing model is 'not working' as the numbers aren't there.

He had sought a meeting last week with the minister, he added, but didn't get one.

Cathaoirleach Loftus says it is crazy to the think that there is no superintendent based in Mayo at present.

He has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Michael D. McAndrew.