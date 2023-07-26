Three new directors have been appointed to the board of the Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation.

Dr. Carmel Heaney, Olwyn Hughes and Nial Tully have all been appointed.

Speaking about the appointments, Martina Jennings, Chief Executive of Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation says she would like to extend a warm welcome to their newest board members.

She says they have three compassionate people with unique skills and experiences who understand the essence of what is done at Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation.

She concluded by saying they sincerely appreciate their willingness to serve on the board and dedicate their precious time and expertise to positively impacting the lives of our patients and their families.