2,000 retained fire fighters nationally are striking today over a dispute regarding pay and conditions.

The SIPTU members voted to reject a recent Labour Court recommendation.

Retained firefighters say they do the same job as full time fire fighters, yet the offer on the table from the Department of Housing is a starting guaranteed wage of 11, 500 euro – while on call 24.7, with just 28 days holidays a year.

Striking retained fire fighters are picketing fire station across the county, and Midwest News spoke to some of the picketers at Castlebar fire station.

Adrian O’Leary, told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley, as horns beeped in support of the placard carrying firefighters , that they have the support of the public and despite the work stoppage the public should face little disruption...