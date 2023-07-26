407 people are waiting for beds in hospitals around the country today.

INMO figures show 279 are in emergency departments, while 128 are in wards.

University Hospital Limerick is the worst affected by overcrowding, with 87 patients on trolleys.

That's followed by 41 at University Hospital Galway and 36 at Sligo University Hospital.

Elsewhere, in this region there are 15 patients on trolleys at Mayo University Hospital, and 14 patients on trolleys at Portiuncula University Hospital in Ballinasloe.