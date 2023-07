The tourism industry is expected to lose between 700 million, and 1 billion euro in revenue this year.

According to an updated Fáilte Ireland report, at least 20 per cent of all accommodation is unavailable in five counties.

They are Clare, Meath, Leitrim, Mayo and Offaly.

As of the month of June, over 76 thousand beds have been contracted out to the government, of which 85 per cent were hotels and guesthouses.