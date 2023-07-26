An extensive search is continuing this morning for a man missing in Enniscrone.

The search was mounted after Gardai were alerted at approximately 9.30 a.m. yesterday morning that a person seen moments earlier on the beach walkway, was in the water.

Up to 13 members of the Graine Uaile sub-aqua search and recovery unit as well as Civil Defence and Coastguard personnel have all been taking part in the search.

The man who is missing is understood to be from the Dublin area and had been holidaying in Enniscrone.