Tributes have been paid this morning following the passing of former Mayo County Councillor Geraldine Bourke.

Geraldine was a native of Abbey Street in Ballina and a resident of Coolcran serving the people of Ardagh and Knockmore as a councillor for five years from 1994.

Geraldine’s remains will repose at her daughter Orla’s Residence in Knockmore this evening from 5pm until 8pm.

Funeral will arrive to St. Muredach’s Cathedral, Ballina on Thursday morning for 11.30am Requiem Mass followed by burial in Leigue Cemetery.

Minister of State Dara Calleary says there will be a lot of sadness in the region today and has described Geraldine as a very effective councillor and has left a wonderful legacy.