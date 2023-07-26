The average home cost just over 366 thousand euro in the 12 months to May.

According to GeoDirectory, Dublin had the highest prices at just over 538 thousand, while Longford had the lowest at just over 174 thousand.

Leitrim, Roscommon and Donegal were the only other counties with an average price below 200 thousand.

Dara Keogh - Chief Executive of GeoDirectory - says a number of factors play into the differences across Ireland.

The highest vacancy rates were reported in Connacht, with Leitrim, Mayo and Roscommon the only counties with rates above 10%.

A total of 21,134 residential properties were classified as derelict last month, a fall of 3.5% compared to the same time last year.

Mayo had the highest number of derelict properties, followed by Donegal and Galway.